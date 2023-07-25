SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s been two weeks since a Springfield woman was stabbed to death and the suspect in her murder is still on the run.

25-year-old Gabriel Calixto-Pichardo is accused of killing Emma Shafer, his ex-girlfriend, at her apartment the night of July 11. He was charged by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney two days later with first-degree murder and aggravated domestic battery.

Authorities said Calixto-Pichardo left the area before they found Shafer’s body. As a result, the U.S. Marshals Service is now involved in the manhunt.

Calixto-Pichardo is described as being White, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

The U.S. Marshals cautioned that Calixto-Pichardo has violent and suicidal tendencies. Anyone who can provide information on his whereabouts is asked to call Marshals at 217-552-2253 or 217-206-5509.