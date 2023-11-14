SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Three Springfield men have been arrested in connection to burglaries within the construction site at Lanphier High School, Springfield Police announced.

Department officials said the arrests happened on two separate dates, and one of the men was arrested on both nights. Officers were regularly patrolling the area due to recent calls involving burglaries and thefts, officials added.

The first arrests happened at around 12:36 a.m. on Nov. 7. Officials said patrolling officers found Ronald C. Harris Jr., 55, and Manuel Rios, 56, on the third floor of the new gym. Both were charged with burglary, and Harris was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of justice.

Harris and Rios were taken to the Sangamon County Jail and released the following day.

Just five days later, at 10:10 p.m. on Nov 12, officials said officers found Harris at the construction site again, searching through tools with 58-year-old Lee Clark of Springfield. Both were arrested and booked into the Sangamon County Jail for burglary, theft and criminal trespass to property.

Springfield Police said Harris has been arrested 12 times since May for various offenses, including retail theft, burglary, and possession of controlled substances.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.