SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder plans to file for re-election on Monday.

According to a press release, Langfelder has worked to protect the city’s workforce, increase community engagement and trust, enable police and firefighters to respond faster, among many other accolades.

“When I was elected in 2015, I made the pledge that as mayor, I would provide the strongest

governmental philosophy to do what is best for Springfield,” said Langfelder. “I never concerned myself with who received the credit or what the next step would be in a political career or re-election. That is my philosophy and guiding principle and my continued commitment to the citizens of Springfield.”