SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The devastating wall of wind took only minutes to destroy Springfield’s power grid. It took nearly two weeks to get it back up and running.

“This allowed us to go back to our numbers of what we were prior to June 29, into providing power to our to our citizens and to our businesses,” Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher said.

Over the next 24 hours, the city expects to restore power to the last few patches of the city. The remaining few are mainly businesses on the east side of the city on Dirksen Parkway.

The city’s utility company City, Water, Light and Power has made extensive repairs to the grid. In the minutes following the storm, nearly 50 percent of the city was without power.

Now the city’s outage map says less than one percent are still in the dark. Throughout this process, CWLP has been working non stop. It’s constantly ordering new supplies and bringing in crews from out of state.

In total, the bill is more than 20 million dollars.

“We kind of maxed out our contracts that we have issued, plus looking at internal labor estimates, but we did it very roughly,” CWLP So that’s why I say it’s about 20 million.

Buscher is hoping the federal government declares a state of emergency soon to help cover the costs, so the city, and tax payers, don’t have to on their own.

“Any assistance we can get I would want as mayor otherwise the taxpayers are paying for all of this. Right?” Buscher said. “So not that I wanted great devastation, but the fact that that cost is going up is what is going to allow us to possibly get reimbursement for some of that.”

The repair process did not always go smoothly. Communication issues plagued the city, as people were left with no real idea when their power would be restored. After this crisis, the utility plans to revamp their methods, such as their outage map.

“That’s definitely one with a predictive analysis of the software that we’ll get with the vendor,” Brown said. “You know, the staff will look at that with that with them and see what they can do to improve that that part of it.”

Brown said other improvements will be up to city council, who have to approve big purchases. One idea he floated was a new meter system that will allow the city to learn which areas are out of power. Right now, the city learns that an area of the grid is down by hearing directly from customers. Other infrastructure upgrades might be too far fetched going forward, though.

“Where do you draw the line, you know, people say, we’ll bury the power lines that’s an enormous cost,” Brown said. “I don’t think that they want to pay for that kind of a rate increase for.”