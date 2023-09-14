SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has determined a man’s death was caused by homicide following the discovery of his body on Wednesday.

Coroner Jim Allmon said Larry Robinson, 59, was the person found dead inside a home in the area of Reservoir and 14th Streets. An employee of the Veterans Association arrived to perform a wellness check, found Robinson down and called police. He was pronounced dead at the home.

Allmon said preliminary autopsy results suggest that Robinson’s death was caused by a homicide. The exact cause of death was not revealed.

Springfield Police officials said the department has adjusted its ongoing investigation with this revelation.