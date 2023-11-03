SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 29-year-old man from Springfield was seriously hurt on Thursday after Sheriff’s deputies said his SUV hit a combine head-on in rural Sangamon County.

The crash happened on Old Jacksonville Road north of New Berlin around 5:13 p.m. Deputies said the driver of combine was not hurt and that he told investigators the SUV swerved into his lane and hit the front of the farming vehicle.

The driver of the SUV, identified as Frederick Johnson, was airlifted from the scene with serious injuries. He remains in the hospital.

Deputies said Johnson was issued several tickets for traffic offenses during the crash, including reckless driving, failure to reduce speed and driving with a revoked license. But deputies are also investigating several suspicious items that were found inside Johnson’s SUV in the aftermath of the crash.

Deputies said investigators found more than a quarter pound of suspected marijuana, 22 individual factory-packaged marijuana gummies and almost $15,000 inside the SUV.

The suspected drugs were sent off to a lab for testing, deputies said, and the State’s Attorney will decide on charges at a later date.