WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIA) — A Springfield man has been sentenced to just over a year in federal prison following his conviction on charges related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Federal prosecutors said Thomas Adams, Jr., 41, was found guilty in February of obstructing an official proceeding and aiding and abetting the misdemeanor of remining in a restricted building or grounds. On Friday, he was sentenced to 14 months in prison and 36 months on parole after release. He was also ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors said Adams’ actions disrupted the joint session of Congress that was counting the electoral votes of the 2020 U.S. presidential election on Jan. 6. Court documents show that Adams passed through a security perimeter on the west side of the Capitol and joined other rioters before entering the Capitol through a breached door.

After entering the Capitol, walking over broken glass from windows, Adams is said to have ignored and walked past a line of U.S. Capitol Police who were trying to stop rioters. He made his way to and entered the U.S. Senate chamber, which prosecutors said Adams knew he did not have authorization to be inside of. While in the chamber, he took pictures on his cell phone and walked among senator’s desks with multiple other rioters.

Adams was escorted out of the Senate chamber and the Capitol altogether by police after spending approximately 16 minutes inside. After his removal from the Capitol, Adams is said to have spoken with a reporter, telling them that he had traveled from Springfield and was spurred on by then-President Donald Trump’s claims he had been cheated out of victory in the 2020 election. Adams had attended Trump’s rally earlier in the day before heading to the Capitol.

Adams later told the FBI on Feb. 4, 2021, that his intent was to peacefully occupy the Capitol.

“Since we were planning to occupy, we didn’t know if they were going to be out there for one day, five days, or a week,” he told agents.