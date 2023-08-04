SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man has been sentenced to 41 months in prison after he was convicted in federal court of possessing a gun as a felon.

Prosecutors said Parrionte Wallace, 22, pleaded guilty in March to the single charge against him. Court documents and representations in open court showed that on June 23, 2022, Menard County authorities discovered a loaded semi-automatic gun with an extended magazine inside Wallace’s car during a traffic stop. Wallace himself admitted to authorities that he illegally bought the gun in Chicago.

At sentencing on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Colleen Lawless found that Wallace had possessed a stolen, loaded weapon while he was with a young child. She also found that Wallace’s prior criminal conviction was for a crime of violence.

At the time of Wallace’s offense, the federal penalties for possessing a gun as a felon were 10 years in prison. Just a few days after Wallace was arrested, Congress raised the maximum sentence to 15 years in prison as part of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

Upon release from prison, Wallace will be required to spend a further two years on parole.