SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man was sentenced to over 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug offenses.

In a news release, court officials said 29-year-old Tyrell Harris was sentenced for heroin possession and distribution.

According to the police, when officers attempted to arrest Harris at his home for unrelated firearms charges, they found inside around 240 grams of heroin and evidence of drug sales.

Harris was indicted in May 2019 and pleaded guilty in June 2022.