SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man was sentenced to 20 months in prison for wire fraud.

Officials said 33-year-old Phillip Lovelace Jr. fraudulently obtained more than $40,000 in COVID-19 relief funds, and unemployment money from the state of Arizona. Lovelace did not have a qualifying business nor was he eligible for unemployment funds. He pled guilty to one count of wire fraud in June.

Evidence suggested that Lovelace spent the money on dining out, trips, and car rentals. He also likely got help from other individuals to fraudulently obtain the relief funds, according to the evidence.

Lovelace was ordered to pay a total of $48,853.30 in restitution to the Arizona Department of Economic Security.