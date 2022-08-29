SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A Springfield man was sentenced for credit card fraud.

31-year-old Calvin Christian III was sentenced Thursday for two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Christian received hardware to recode cards with magnetic strips. He then bought stolen credit card information over the internet to make fraudulent credit cards.

Federal prosecutors estimated Christian was responsible for nearly $45,000 in damages. Prosecutors said six financial institutions and 14 families were affected.

“This type of fraudulent activity can be devastating to everyday citizens and their families, and we appreciate our partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to hold criminals accountable for their actions,” Stephen Webster, US Secret Service Resident Agent in Charge, said.

Christian was indicted in 2017 and pleaded guilty in 2019.