SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A Springfield man was sentenced for downloading child pornography.

In a news release, officials said 75-year-old Donald Dorosheff was sentenced for seven years of prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. Dorosheff also was ordered to pay $2,500 of restitution to 5 identified victims.

The FBI said they executed a search warrant on Dorosheff’s apartment in March 2016 and found more than 2,000 images of child pornography and 28 videos between his laptop, an external hard drive, and several flash drives.

He was convicted in March 2022 on two counts of receiving child pornography and one count possessing child pornography.