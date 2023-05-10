SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 41-year-old man has died following a car crash in Springfield earlier this month, the Sangamon County Coroner announced on Wednesday.

Coroner Jim Allmon said Kevin Crews was involved in a motor vehicle collision on May 1 and was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was admitted as a patient there, but died five days later on May 6.

Allmon said an autopsy indicated that Crews died from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

The crash and Crews’ death remain under investigation by both Allmon and the Springfield Police Department.