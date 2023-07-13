HIGHLAND, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Springfield has been confirmed to be one of three people who died in a Greyhound bus crash on Interstate 70 Wednesday morning.

State Police officials said they are still investigating the crash that happened near the Silver Lake Rest Area in Highland. In addition to the three fatalities, more than a dozen others were hurt.

The names of the deceased victims were released on Thursday. They are:

Bradley Donovan, 47 of Springfield, Ill.

Juan Vasquez-Rodriguez, 34 of Passaic, N.J.

Buford Paya, 71 of Supai Ariz.

Officials said the Greyhound bus was going from Indianapolis to St. Louis. The bus was passing through Madison County just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday when it hit three semi-trucks. The trucks were parked on the right shoulder near the entrance to the rest stop.

The highway was shut down for nearly five hours as emergency personnel responded to the scene. At least four bus passengers needed to be airlifted from the scene and a further 10 were taken to hospitals by ambulance.

None of the semi-truck drivers were hurt. Officials told WCIA sister station FOX 2 in St. Louis that it is unclear why the bus hit the trucks.