SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 57-year-old Springfield man is dead after he was hit by a car last week, the Sangamon County Coroner announced on Tuesday.

Coroner Jim Allmon said Brian Eck was hit near the intersection of Veteran’s Parkway and West Washington Street on Friday. Eck was taken by ambulance to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Allmon said preliminary autopsy findings indicated that Eck died from multiple blunt force injuries he sustained in the collision.

His death remains under investigation by Allmon’s office and the Springfield Police Department.