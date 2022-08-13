SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, confirms on August 13 a man died after being struck by a train.

Around 11:25 p.m. a 51 year old man was pronounced dead in the Emergency room at HSHS St. John’s Hospital.

Officials report the man was walking on Percy Avenue and hit by a train. EMS responded and brought him to the hospital.

An autopsy will take place on Monday. The identity of the man is unknown at this time.

Officials state the death is under investigation by Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department.