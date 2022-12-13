SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man has been found guilty of two crimes related to the attempted sexual abuse of a minor.

After a two-day bench trial, Circuit Judge Ryan Cadagin ruled on Tuesday that Matthew Faubel, 52, was guilty of involuntary sexual servitude of a minor and traveling to meet a minor, Class X and Class 3 felonies, respectively. He faces anywhere from six to 30 years in prison.

Evidence presented in court showed that in early 2020, Faubel communicated online with someone whom he believed has access to a 14-year-old child for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity. Despite knowing the teen’s age, prosecutors said he expressed his interest in doing as such. Further evidence showed that Faubel engaged in other online communication in which he stated that he wished to “train a teen boy” to engage in sexual activity.

On Aug. 29, 2020, Faubel requested to meet the teen whose supposed mediary he had been communicating with. He was provided an address and drove there expecting to have a sexual encounter; he was instead arrested.

Faubel’s arrest and prosecution was the result of an investigation by the FBI Springfield Office with assistance from the Springfield Police Department, Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations.

“Conviction of this predator as a result of a collaborative investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies sends an unequivocal message to those who seek to prey upon our children – you will be exposed and held accountable,” Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said in a statement.

Faubel is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 7, 2023.