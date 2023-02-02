Rioters climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington on January 6th. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man was found guilty on federal charges for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021.

41-year-old Thomas Adams Jr. was arrested in April 2021. He was found guilty Tuesday of the felony charge of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting entering as well as the misdemeanor charge of remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

Federal prosecutors say Adams was among rioters who entered the Capitol Building through a fire door. He walked past U.S. Capitol Police to then Vice President Pence’s ceremonial office to enter the Senate Chamber, where he took pictures. Seven minutes later, law enforcement escorted Adams and other rioters from the Capitol chambers.

Adams Jr.’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 16. He faces up to 20 years in prison on the felony charge.

More than 950 people have been arrested for breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6th, including 284 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.