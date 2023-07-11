SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man faces up to 10 years in prison after he was convicted of aggravated battery on Monday.

Dan Wright, Sangamon County State’s Attorney, said in a press release that Jordan Monroe was found guilty of attacking a customer of his rental car company on Aug. 10, 2021. The battery happened in a parking lot at 1900 West Jefferson Street.

Wright said Monroe has a criminal history that will factor into the length of his sentence. He’s been convicted in the past of aggravated robbery, criminal damage to property and aggravated battery in Sangamon County, all of which resulted in one- to five-year prison sentences.

In addition, Wright added that trial is pending for Monroe in various other cases, including one for insurance fraud.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 27.