HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is dead following a crash west of Decatur early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in Harristown at the interchange between Interstate 72 and U.S. Routes 36 and 51. State Police officials said an SUV was driving on westbound I-72 when, for unknown reasons, it drove off the right side of the highway, hit an embankment and went airborne before crashing into an overpass structure.

The driver, 40-year-old Benjamin Black, was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:43 a.m. Macon County Coroner Michael Day said Black suffered “massive head, neck and torso trauma.”

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Westbound I-72 was shut down for two-and-a-half hours before reopening at 5:11 a.m.

The Illinois State Police is investigating the crash along with Day’s office. Day added that routine toxicology screens are underway and an inquest is pending.