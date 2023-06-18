SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One man is dead after a hit and run in Springfield on Saturday, officials said.

The Springfield Police Department released a statement that officers responded to the area of 8th Street and North Grand Avenue around 10:35 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. Police said officers rendered aid to the injured pedestrian on the scene.

Officials said he was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital for treatment, however, he did not survive.

The Criminal Investigations Division responded to traffic reconstruction, witness interviews, and the collection of video evidence, officials reported. They said the striking vehicle did not stop but is believed to be a dark-colored SUV or truck.

Police continue to investigate the situation. They said the pedestrian’s identity is not being released at this time due to the current investigation by the Springfield Police Department and the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.