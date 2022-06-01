SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 23-year-old man was recently arrested in an investigation of a deadly shooting.

On May 24, detectives from the Springfield Police Department Criminal Investigations Division conducted an investigation into the shooting death of Jayvon Watson, which occurred in an area on East Laurel Street.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Demaro Brownlee of Springfield. With the assistance of the Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright, an arrest warrant was issued for Brownlee.

On Tuesday, members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force were able to locate and arrest Brownlee in the East St. Louis area.

He is facing charges of first degree murder (three counts), aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Springfield Police stated, “In the wake of multiple tragedies, the fight to end gun violence has never been more urgent. In recognition of National Gun Violence Awareness, members of the Springfield Police Department will be wearing orange ribbons on their uniforms and marked squad cars will have an orange ribbon on the antenna during the month of June.”

“We urge the community to join together to demand a future free from gun violence,” officers added.