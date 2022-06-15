SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 32-year-old Springfield man was taken into custody June 10 after a search warrant was issued in connection to several cases of stolen property.

Officials said that the man, Brian Hiler, was charged with Residential Burglary, in addition to Motor Vehicle Theft and Possession of Stolen Property, stemming from incidents on May 20, June 1 and June 8.

On May 20, at around midnight, Sangamon County Deputies responded to a residence near the corner of South Cantrall and Central Point Road in Cantrall, where there was a report of three men in a car outside the home. When the police arrived, the suspects fled, but the car was abandoned and later found by authorities.

On June 1, the Shelby County Sherriff’s Office took a residential burglary report near the corner of Staley and Clevenger Road in Loami. Several items were taken from the residence, including an antique gun, a coin collection and a rock collection

Then, on June 8, another burglary report was taken from a storage facility located off Sangamon Avenue, and near Harrison Lane. A Shelby Cobra kit car, dirt bikes and car engine parts were taken from a storage shed.

Based on evidence found in the car on May 20, police were able to issue a search warrant for Hill’s residence.

He was not at home when the police initially arrived at around 11:30 a.m., however, he was taken in custody by police after he arrived about 45 minutes later.

Detectives found stolen property at the residence that they believes connects all of the cases of missing property.

Hiler is currently being held at Sangamon County Jail on a bond of $500,000.