SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is under arrest after police said he was identified as a suspect in a shooting that left another man hurt last week.

Officials with the Springfield Police Department said an arrest warrant was issued for Ronson Bell, 22, following a shooting in the area of 7th and Bergen Streets on Sept. 21. Charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, Ronson was accused of shooting a 42-year-old man in the hip; the victim survived.

On Monday, officials said officers were dispatched to the area of 9th and Vine Streets for a report of a man pointing a gun at a woman. Officers knocked on an apartment door and, a few minutes later, a woman emerged unharmed. Officers found Ronson at that location and arrested him on the aggravated battery warrant.

As they arrested Ronson, officers recovered two guns and various drugs. He was subsequently charged with armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, methamphetamine delivery, and manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.