SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man has been arrested in connection to a large pop-up party this weekend, officials said.

Springfield Police Department released a statement that officers along with the Street Crimes Unit responded to a large pop-up party in the 1100 block of S. 13th Street around 12:35 a.m. on Sunday, June 25.

Police said several vehicles began to obstruct the roadway, including one occupied by 35-year-old Albin D. Billups of Springfield. As the officers made contact with the occupants, police said they observed an open bottle of alcohol and could smell marijuana.

A loaded Taurus 9mm pistol was recovered when searching the vehicle, officials said. They said Billups was arrested and transported to the Sangamon County Jail pending formal charges by the Sangamon County States Attorney’s Office.

Billups was arrested for armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm – No FOID, officials said.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.