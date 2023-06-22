SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is under arrest after police said he hit and killed a man with his car and then left the scene.

Officials said that on Thursday, officers arrested Herman Willis, 58, in connection to the deadly pedestrian strike. He was booked into the Sangamon County Jail on the charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury or death.

Willis is believed to be the person who was behind the wheel of a SUV or truck that hit 61-year-old Allen Klee the night of June 17. The collision happened in the area of 8th Street and North Grand Avenue around 10:35 p.m. Officers found Klee at the scene and rendered aid, but he died 20 minutes later at HSHS St. John’s Hospital.

The Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene of the collision to start an investigation. That investigation identified Willis as a suspect.

Anyone who has further information about Klee’s death is asked to contact Springfield Police at 217-788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.