SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is under arrest after police officials said he was caught in possession of two guns despite being a previously convicted felon.

Officials said Maurice Swan, 30, was arrested on Monday during the execution of a search warrant in the area of Cook Street and Feldkamp Avenue. The search turned up two Glock firearms, one of which had a laser sight attachment.

Upon completion of the search, Swan was taken to the Sangamon Conty Jail, where he was booked on preliminary charges of being an armed habitual criminal, unlawfully possessing a gun as a convicted felon and possessing a gun without a FOID card. He remains in custody, awaiting formal charging by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.