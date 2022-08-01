SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Springfield Police arrested a man Sunday night for multiple drug and firearm charges after driving off from a traffic stop.

Police officials said they tried to stop 26-year-old Andrew Westrum on Sangamon Avenue when he continued driving west. He ignored multiple traffic lights and hit a car at the intersection of Piper Road and Sangamon Avenue.

Police found 4 grams of crack cocaine, scales, nearly $1,000 in cash, and two handguns in Westrum’s car.

He was arrested on charges of armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOID card, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Westrum also had two warrants out for his arrest. He was wanted for contempt of court in Sangamon County and for defacing identification marks on a firearm in Menard County.

Westrum is being held in Sangamon County Jail.