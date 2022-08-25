SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Springfield was arrested on Thursday when Springfield Police officers executed a narcotics search warrant.

Officers with the Pro-Active Crime Unit converged on a house on East Cook Street near South 23rd Street and found the homeowner, 42-year-old Joseph Meacham outside. He was arrested without incident. Inside the home, officers found 10 grams of crack cocaine, digital scales and a loaded 9mm pistol. As a previously-connived felon, Meacham was not allowed to possess a gun.

Meacham was arrested on preliminary charges of armed violence, manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was booked into the Sangamon County Jail and awaits formal charging by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information about the execution of this search warrant or Meacham’s alleged crimes is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 or the Sangamon-Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.