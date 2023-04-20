SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is facing drug and gun charges following his arrest during the execution of a search warrant on Thursday.

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said the Sangamon County Tactical Response Unit obtained the warrant following a narcotics investigation by the Sheriff’s Office DIRT team. They served that warrant at a home on Montgomery Lane at 5:15 a.m.

Authorities found two people inside: the home’s occupant Douglas Malone, 38, and another male. They also found over 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 19 grams of suspected cocaine, a stolen and loaded .44 pistol, scales and a small amount of money.

Malone was booked into the Sangamon County Jail on charges of manufacturing and delivering meth, possessing meth, possessing a stolen gun and possessing it as a felon. The gun, Campbell said, was found next to where Malone was sleeping.

The other man at the house was released with no charges being filed.