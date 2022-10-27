SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is facing several drug charges after he was arrested on Thursday during the execution of a search warrant.

Officials with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office said an ongoing investigation determined that 27-year-old Joshua Tolbert was selling fentanyl. Deputies obtained a search warrant for Tolbert’s home at 1017 South 15th Street and raided it at 5 a.m. on Thursday. The Illinois State Police assisted in the raid.

Officials said Tolbert was arrested and the personnel participating in the raid recovered 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 1.4 grams of suspected fentanyl, a digital drug scale, drug packaging and $401.

Tolbert was booked into the Sangamon County Jail on charges of delivery and possession of fentanyl, possession of meth, criminal fortification of a residence and delivery of a narcotic within 500 feet of a school. His bond was set at $100,000.