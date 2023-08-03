SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is under arrest after police officials said officers caught him with an illegally possessed gun and drugs last week.

Officials said Christopher Stowers, 38, was arrested just after 3 a.m. on July 29. Officers on foot patrol in the area of North Dirksen Parkway and East Linden Avenue spotted a gun in Stowers’ car and they made contact with him. A search also found 30 grams of marijuana and 9 grams of cocaine on his person.

Officials said the officers also determined that Stowers was a previously convicted felon and did not possess a valid FOID card nor a concealed carry license.

Stowers was arrested and charged by the State’s Attorney’s Office with five criminal counts: one each of possession of a weapon by a felon, manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance, manufacturing and delivering marijuana, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and for being an armed habitual criminal.

Court records indicate that Stowers was arraigned on Monday. Bond was set at $200,000 and he was remanded to the custody of the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, pending bond being posted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 10.