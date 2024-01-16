SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man has been arrested after police found over one pound of Oxycodone and several illegally possessed guns in his home.

The 30-year-old man was identified by authorities as Davosia Q. Whiteside. He had already been taken into custody when Springfield Police searched his residence in the area of Lincolnshire Boulevard and Tilbury Court on Monday afternoon.

In their search, officers found 562.25 grams of Oxycodone, $9,040 and six guns — half of which were reported stolen from Springfield, Urbana and East Moline.

The recovered firearms included:

DPMS AR15-style rifle

Ruger ECPS 9mm pistol

Kimber Team Match II 45 caliber pistol

Ruger SR40 40 caliber pistol

Ruger 57 handgun

Canik TP95A 9mm handgun

Whiteside currently awaits formal charges in the Sangamon County Jail. Police accuse him of armed habitual criminal, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated possession of stolen firearms and possession of firearms with no FOID.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311, or anonymously call Sangamon-Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.