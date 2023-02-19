SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– A 44-year-old man from Springfield has been arrested after police say he shot at them, Saturday.

Springfield Police were called to a home on the 700 block of South English Avenue for a report of a man with a gun.

Police say one of the first officers to arrive on the scene investigated and found the suspect in the back of a home. Officials say the police officer identified himself, and then the suspect, Clayton Brewer, fired at the officer.

The officer was not hurt.

Additional officers and a crisis response team responded to the scene, where police say Brewer fired two more times at officers who were close to the home. They were not hurt.

Officials say one round hit a police car.

Police say the Crisis Response Team was able to talk with Brewer, they say he was refusing to leave the house.

Around 1 a.m. police say Brewer and a female left the home after a chemical irritant was deployed. Brewer was taken into custody, the female was not arrested.

Police say they found a Black Smith and Wesson .38 revolver and what they suspect to be 3 grams of crack cocaine.

Police say Brewer was arrested for two counts of aggravated discharge of firearm (policeman/fireman/COP volunteer), armed habitual criminal, armed violence, and aggravated assault/discharge of a firearm/vehicle. They say Brewer is currently at the Sangamon County Jail on $1,000,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at 217-788-8311 and/or the Sangamon Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.