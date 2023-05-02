SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is under arrest for murder following an investigation into his mother’s suspicious death.

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said Richard Romine was arrested Tuesday afternoon on several counts related to Donna Romine’s death. Her body was discovered in her Aire Road home last Thursday by deputies performing a wellness check.

The Sheriff’s Office deemed the death suspicious and started a homicide investigation. The Sangamon County Coroner later confirmed from an autopsy that Donna died from a single gunshot wound.

Richard was quickly identified as a person of interest in his mother’s death and was found by deputies early Friday morning, who tried to pull him over in his car. Richard refused to stop, led deputies on a short pursuit and engaged in a standoff with them. He eventually surrendered, throwing an AR-15 rifle out of his car in the process.

Due to a medical event, Richard was subsequently taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital and kept under guard. Working with the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office over the weekend, the Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Richard.

Richard was arrested on that warrant Tuesday afternoon and was taken to the Sangamon Conty Jail. He is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count each of concealment of a homicide, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

He remains incarcerated at the jail on a $2 million bond.