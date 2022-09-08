SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A popular public concert series will return to central Illinois next summer.

Springfield’s Levitt Concert series has been awarded a grant by the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation to continue for another three seasons from 2023 to 2025.

“It is very satisfying that the work we’ve done to attract great music, strong partners, and fun, complimentary activities each year, and to create the most welcoming, inclusive event we possibly can, has been recognized by our friends at the Levitt Foundation.” Lisa Clemmons Stott said, who served as series coordinator for the first three Levitt concert seasons in Springfield.

Springfield’s first Levitt concert series was in 2019. Springfield was scheduled to host its second in 2020, but canceled it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The series continued in 2021 and this year.

The Levitt Foundation works with cities nationwide to bring free music to underused outdoor spaces. The foundation brought 200 concerts to 18 cities this year.

To recommend musicians to perform for the 2023 Springfield concert series, organizers are asking people to fill out this form.