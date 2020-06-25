Springfield Jaycees cancel 2020 fireworks show

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Jaycees announced the annual fireworks show for 2020 has been canceled because of the ongoing pandemic.
Organizers said the show usually takes place in front of the State Capitol Building on the 4th of July. However, in a statement, they said safety guidelines surrounding COVID-19 have caused them to cancel this year’s show.
We understand that the downtown fireworks are a tradition that many of you look forward to every summer and we truly regret that we are unable to provide them this summer, but based on current protocols we do not feel we can safely provide the same level of entertainment and safe community fun while maintaining social distancing and obeying the State of Illinois’ guidelines for gatherings.Springfield Jaycees