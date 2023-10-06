SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The cardiac rehabilitation program at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield has been certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation for the 8th year in a row.

The Prairie Heart Institute’s Cardiac Rehabilitation program received recertification after in-depth documentation of their practices proved that they met AACVPR’s standards. This means patients can be reassured that the program is committed to improving the lives of those with heart problems. The certification is valid for three years.

AACVPR Program Certification reviews individual programs to ensure they follow their guidelines and standards, as well as those developed by other professional societies. Each program’s application is reviewed by the AACVPR Program Certification Committee. If satisfactory, the AACVPR Board of Directors awards their certification.

Cardiovascular rehabilitation programs are designed to help people recover from heart issues through exercise, education, counseling, and support. Patients need a referral from a doctor to participate in the Prairie Heart Institute’s program.