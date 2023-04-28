SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is in custody following a standoff with Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputies early Friday morning. That man, Sheriff Jack Campbell said, is a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

Campbell said the investigation started on Thursday when deputies found 64-year-old Donna Romine dead inside her home on Aire Drive. The Sheriff’s Office received calls to perform a wellness check after the callers reported they hadn’t heard from Romine in several days. Unable to make contact with her, the responding deputies found Romine on the floor after further investigation.

Detectives determined that Romine’s death was suspicious and, after speaking with friends and witnesses, they started a homicide investigation. Sangamon County Corner Jim Allmon said an autopsy was scheduled for Friday, with the cause and manner of death awaiting autopsy results and additional investigation.

Campbell said one of Romine’s family members was identified as a person of interest in the case and he was located around 1 a.m. on Friday. Deputies tried to pull him over, but Campbell said he fled and, after a short pursuit, pulled into a driveway and refused to exit his car.

The man eventually surrendered, throwing an AR-15 rifle out of the window in the process. He is currently under guard at HSHS St. John’s Hospital after he experienced a medical event.

Campbell said he and the rest of his office believe there is no ongoing threat to the community. The investigation into Romine’s death is ongoing.