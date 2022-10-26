SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — It may be before Halloween, but one high school is already starting to get ready for the holidays.

According to a Facebook post from the Springfield School District 186 page, students in the Building and Trades program will build a new Santa House for the Springfield Park District. They have moved materials into a storage shed and plan on starting construction on Friday.

Courtesy of Springfield Public Schools District 186

Local construction company O’Shea Builders is helping the students by providing tools and guidance.

The post says the house should be completed before Thanksgiving.