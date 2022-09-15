SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police are investigating a fraudulent report of a shooting inside Springfield High School.

Around 1:15 p.m., Springfield Police responded to a call stating that a shooting had happened inside Springfield High School.

Springfield High’s School Safety Officer said they checked, and there had not been a shooting. Out of caution, officers went to both Lanphier and Southeast High School and reported no issues.

After investigating, officials said school districts across the United States received similar calls. The Criminal Investigations Division is looking into where the phone call came from to figure out who made the call.