SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – In 2015, Rockford, Ill. became the first city in the U.S. to get its homeless veterans off of the streets. Two years later, Rockford’s mayor, Thomas McNamara, said they nearly eliminated chronic homelessness.

“Now we are inching very close to getting to adult, children and family functional zero for homelessness, which we would be the first city in the entire country to do so,” McNamara said.

To get to this point, McNamara said they had staff working with people who were unhoused and getting them the resources they needed.

“At the same time that we were doing that we were building partnerships with community based organizations that could help fill the needs that our unhoused population have,” McNamara said.

When Governor J.B. Pritzker unveiled Home Illinois, his initiative to combat homelessness, he pointed to their success.

“The state should help other communities do the same, mobilizing every agency and every resource at our disposal so that no Illinoisans go without a home,” Pritzker said during his State of the State address Wednesday.

Other communities like Springfield, are looking to Rockford as an example.

“We can literally follow their steps, apply them directly here and know that it’ll work and I think that’s something that a lot of people need to know that a direct example within proxy is very retainable,” Nick Dodson with Heartland Continuum of Care, said.

Heartland HOUSED has a goal to nearly end homelessness in Springfield and Sangamon County by 2028. To do that, they have a plan that includes creating more housing opportunities and partnering with health care, public safety and workforce groups to connect people with help.

“When communities work together collaboratively, from city governments, state governments, service providers and use a housing first model, a system can be put together to address homelessness effectively,” Josh Sabo, the executive director of Heartland HOUSED, said.

The $50 million for the Home Illinois plan would bring the state’s total investments in addressing homelessness to more than $350 million. That includes $26 million dollars towards providing prevention services to 5,000 additional families, $30 million for court based rental assistance and more than $155 million to help people looking for shelter and other services.