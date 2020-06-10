Springfield Golf Classic postponed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The American Lung Association’s Springfield Golf Classic has been postponed to August 17.

The event was supposed to take place on June 15, according to The Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce. However, officials announced it was postponed to August. “We will continue to work closely with Illini County Club to create a golf experience that incorporates social distancing and the most up-to-date guidelines,” said officials on the event’s website.

Officials said over the last 26 years, this event has brought in more than $1.6 million to help with the fight against lung disease.

Again, the SGC will be held on August 17, 2020 at the Illini County Club in Springfield. For more information about tickets, click here.