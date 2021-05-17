Springfield firefighters save cat during house fire; owner displaced

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters said one person had to find somewhere else to stay after their house caught fire early Monday morning.

In a Facebook post, officials said crews were called around 2:30 a.m. to a house near East Cedar and South 19th streets. When they got there, firefighters found flames coming from the back of the house.

“Crews accessed the home and had the fire under control in 30 minutes,” officials said. The fire was contained to the back porch and kitchen. The house had major smoke and heat damage.

Fire investigators are still trying to find out what caused the fire.

A cat was rescued during the fire and turned over to its owner.