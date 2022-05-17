SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Firefighters responded to a house fire in the Country Place neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The fire department received a report at around 3:25 p.m. after an officer saw flames showing when he was in the area.

When fire crews first arrived at the scene, they saw a garage on fire. It was very close to a house, resulting in the house also caught on fire.

Firefighters said they saw heavy smoke and flames from the garage. They also saw smoke from the second floor of the house.

The fire was extinguished at around 3:50 p.m.

The crews are still on scene to work on smoke and heat damage.

No words on injuries at this time.