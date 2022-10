SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters assisted Rochester Fire & Rescue with a car in the water, officials said.

According to Rochester Fire & Rescue’s Facebook post, the crew responded to reports of an overturned car in a creek on the early morning of October 1.

Officials said a member in a wet suit went down to check for victims in the car and the water. Officials said the crew later found the occupant in a different location.