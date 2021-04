SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters were called to a house fire on Tuesday night.

In a Facebook post, fire officials said it happened in the 1100 block of Virginia. When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the back of the house. They said they found “the seat of the fire on the first floor.”

Crews were able to put out the flames. There was no visible damage to the outside of the house.

Firefighters have not yet said what caused the fire.

This is a developing story.