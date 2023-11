SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Fire crews in Springfield responded to a fire at a former McDonald’s Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened around 4 p.m. at the former restaurant on MacArthur Boulevard. Crews spent more than an hour on the scene, with police blocking traffic as they worked.

Springfield Fire Chief Edward Canny said no one was in the building and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.