(UPDATED AT 10:50 A.M.) Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said the fire was at a trailer, which they had now responded to twice in five days.

The chief stated the trailer was fully engulfed in flames. All residents in the trailer were able to get out.

It took around 30 minutes for firefighters to put out the fire.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters responded to a structure fire early Monday morning.

In a Facebook post, fire officials said they were called around 5:30 a.m. near South Wesley Street and East Clear Lake Avenue. When crews got to the scene, they found heavy fire coming from the structure.

There is no word yet on if anyone was hurt or what caused the fire.

This is a developing story.