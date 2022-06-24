SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Springfield firefighters said they responded to a building fire Friday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, officials said the fire was near East Cook Street and South Dirksen Parkway. The fire caused crews to shut down Dirksen.

When firefighters got there around 2 p.m., they found heavy fire in the building and smoke in the sky. They were able to get the fire out in around 20 minutes.

Fire officials have not yet said if anyone was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.